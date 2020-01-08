Mumbai: TV actor Sidharth Shukla found himself Tuesday embroiled in a controversy after a video clip surfaced on social media that purportedly showed him behaving violently towards co-contestant Shehnaz Gill on the reality show Bigg Boss.

The clip that went viral on Twitter showed Sidharth pinning down Shehnaz on the ground in the garden area and holding her hands with force. He asked her to behave properly with him even though Shehnaaz is seen crying inconsolably and requesting him to release her. In another clip show, the Balika Vadhu actor is seen slapping her.

Since the beginning of the 13th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, Sidharth has been in news for his loud behaviour, abusing and picking up fights with co-contestants. The channel authorities airing the show refused to comment of Sidharth’s behaviour.

The video has irked many social media users, including a politician, who have demanded a stringent action against Sidharth.

Sharing the clip, Congress leader Salman Nizami wrote, “This is not entertainment – it’s clear violence, harassment & torture of a helpless woman on LIVE TV show. This artist should be punished for such act. @Being Salman Khan you must not endorse such treatment to a woman! #BiggBoss13.”

Actor Shruti Seth also condemned Sidharth behaviour and tweeted, “What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV.”

Several twitter users have expressed their anger over the conduct of the actor on the show.

“If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser (s)thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 (sic),” a Twitter user wrote.

Another user wrote, “@Being Salman Khan is this the way #ShehnaazGill should be abused in your @ColorsTV #BB13 show? Honestly put your sister or niece in Sana’s place. Would you take it as fun or will have guts to say something to @BiggBoss damaad shukla? Bring some guts and take the right stand!”

Agencies