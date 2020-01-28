Los Angeles: Actress Sienna Miller has revealed that she wept every time she read the script of her upcoming film “Wander Darkly”.

Speaking in Deadline’s Sundance Studio, Miller spoke about how the drama, which sees a couple forced to confront their relationship issues following a traumatic accident, provoked strong reactions in her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “(When I first read the script) I found myself really emotional at the end, and actually, every time I went back and read the script, there were these beats, and I couldn’t help but cry.

“I felt like if that was happening in a reading of a piece of material, it was something I had to do.”

Miller’s co-star Diego Luna admitted he had an equally strong reaction and praised the movie for talking about love and relationships in a “very smart way”.

He said: “I think it’s a very smart way to talk about love. I think it’s really sad, but I have kids, and I don’t see stories of love that I want them to see. Everything is about the immediate thing. This (relationship) is quite interesting because they’re willing to look back. I don’t think we do that often in life.”

