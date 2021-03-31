Bhubaneswar: Joyeeta Roy, founder of Signature 24 Productions, was the recipient of the Kanchan Corporate Award 2021 for her work in the field of entertainment at a city-based hotel in Bhubaneswar recently.

The premier corporate awards are presented by Kanchan Foundation to the most effective companies, start-ups and business leaders that have played a significant role in the growth of the economy of the state.

Joyeeta, a known name in the Bengal film fraternity, is creating a buzz in Odisha by introducing a first-of-a-kind agency in the state to work directly with social media giants Facebook and Instagram.

Joyeeta owns Signature 24 which started in 2018 and within a very short period of time carved a name for itself in the Odia film industry. Some of Signature 24 clients include Sudarshan Patnaik, Babushan Mohanty, Prakruti Mishra, Bhoomika Dash and others. The trend of celebrity management which exists in Hindi cinema has well and truly made it to Odisha through Signature 24.

The award ceremony was attended by Surja Narayan Patro, Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly as Chief Guest, Sri Chinmaya Sahoo, Chairman, Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited, and Suchismita Prusty, social activist & Chief Advisor, Kanchan Foundation and Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, President, Kanchan Foundation among other eminent personalities.

Nearly 20 personalities and organizations were honoured with Kanchan Corporate Awards by the guests.