Physical intimacy plays a pivotal role in a couple’s healthy relationships. But, there are a number of factors that can influence the quality of a couple’s life as well over the course of a relationship

Intimacy among couple is very important to make the relationship deep as it increases love and trust in each other. The desire for physical needs decrease usually after a few years of marriage or after having a child.

However, if these two situations are not with you, then you need to pay attention to your physical life because a bad relationship starts from here. With some habits of the partner, you can understand that whether he/she has lost interest in physical intimacy.

Below are a few signs to know that your partner isn’t interested in you anymore and you need to fix it.

Decreased physical intimacy – Due to lack of s**xual desire in men, symptoms like excessive fatigue, mood swings, lack of confidence, muscle problems, inability to pay attention to things can be seen. However, in women, there is a lack of energy, hormonal changes, mental stress, mood changes, self-initiation and urine infection.

Reasons for lack of s**xual desire – There can be different reasons behind the lack of interest in physical intimacy in women and men. Usually it occurs due to some physical problem, side effect of certain medicines, poor lifestyle, too much stress, any surgery or too much fatigue. In women, it can also be due to hormonal changes that occur during menopause, pregnancy and breastfeeding. Apart from this, the previous bad relationship can also be a reason for this.