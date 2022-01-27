It is common to have disputes in a relationship, but not letting it escalate depends on the couple. The strength of the relationship lies in the fact that if he/she gets hurt, then they should be put on the ointment of love.

Small quarrels or misunderstandings can be removed, but when the matter exceeds the limit, then it becomes difficult to stay in the relationship. At this time, people want to part their ways, but remain confused about whether they are taking any wrong steps or are showing too much haste to end the relationship.

Paying attention to a few things will make it easier for you to take decisions. These signs show that there is no love left in your relationship.

Persuasion – If your partner often gets angry for no particular reason and you keep saying sorry and celebrating them again and again even without making a mistake, then you need to think about your relationship. It would be better to put an end to this process of rumination forever.

Compromise – When there is compromise at every step instead of love in the relationship, then that relationship is of no use. Living according to partner, is not a commitment but slavery. After some time such relationships become cumbersome. It is better to find freedom in your relationship.

Quarrels increase – If you are playing a relationship with a person due to which you have to cry often, then what is the use of maintaining such a relationship. Relationship should be kept with such a person who brings happiness in your life and not sorrow. Increasing fights are a sign that there is a rift in your relationship. Unless both of them try to find happiness in the relationship, the relationship is not successful.