Berhampur: Ganjam traffic police have collected Rs 5.55 lakh as penalty from 552 traffic rule violators in the first week after the reimplementation of the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) ACT from December 1, 2019.

According to police, 552 traffic rule violators were penalised and imposed Rs 5.55 lakh fines from December 1 to December 8. The violators were given e-Challan receipts for payment of the penalty amount and asked to pay the fine within seven days at the police station or through online portal of the police, said DSP Sarthak Rai.

Notably, the district police have started checking for traffic rule violations from December 1. Licences of 14 riders, who were caught riding their vehicles while talking on their mobile phones, were sent to the District RTO office for suspension. Twelve riders were court forwarded within these seven days for drunken driving.

Notably, the state commerce and transport minister Padmanabha Behera announced a relaxation in MV Act implementation in the Assembly after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved it for the second time.

“There will be strict enforcement for life-threatening actions (both the driver and the road using public) like drunken driving, over-speeding, driving against flow of traffic, using mobile while driving, dangerous driving, triple riding on two-wheelers, overloading, jumping red light, not wearing helmet and seat belt among others,” Behera had said.

“The extension is being given for the last time and no further extension will be granted,” Behera had clarified.

PNN