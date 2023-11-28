New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday lauded the successful operation to rescue the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand, asserting that it has made everyone emotional.

In a post on X soon after the workers were brought out of the tunnel, Modi saluted the spirit of people involved in the operation and said their courage and resolve have given a new life to them.

“Everyone involved in the mission has created an amazing example of humanity and teamwork,” he said.

Addressing the 41 rescued workers, he said their courage and patience inspire everyone as he wished them good health and well-being.

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that these friends of ours will meet their dear ones after a long wait,” he said, asserting that the patience and courage of their family members cannot be praised enough.

उत्तरकाशी में हमारे श्रमिक भाइयों के रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की सफलता हर किसी को भावुक कर देने वाली है। टनल में जो साथी फंसे हुए थे, उनसे मैं कहना चाहता हूं कि आपका साहस और धैर्य हर किसी को प्रेरित कर रहा है। मैं आप सभी की कुशलता और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं। यह अत्यंत… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2023

PTI