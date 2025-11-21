Baripada: The famous black tigers of Odisha have once again captured public attention after former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sushant Nanda recently shared a striking photograph of a male black tiger roaming the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district. In his post, Nanda referred to the tiger as a “black beauty” and highlighted its crucial role in strengthening tiger conservation efforts within the reserve.

According to him, this rare melanistic tiger, popularly known as ‘Kalia’, has been instrumental in reviving the tiger population in Similipal. Nanda noted that the dominant male black tiger has fathered several litters over the years, contributing significantly to the rise in the reserve’s tiger count— from a mere six individuals to over 30 today. “Kalia, the black beauty of Similipal, is credited with bringing back the tiger population from the brink. This dominant male sired multiple litters, helping the numbers grow from 6 to 30-plus,” Nanda shared.