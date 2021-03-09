Baripada: Odisha Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukhi had said Monday that wild animals are safe in spite of the raging inferno in various ranges of Similipal National Park. However, it seems that animals are out to prove the minister wrong. A spotted deer ran away from the park Monday night and took shelter in a nearby house.

The spotted dear sneaked into Brundeiposi village located at the foothill of the park and took refuge in the house of Biju Maharana.

Local villagers contradicted Tuesday, the statement made by the minister. They said animals are terrified of fire and are trying to seek shelter from it. The spotted deer is one such case. They said the animal appeared as if in a state of shock.

The villagers immediately informed the forest department about deer taking shelter in the house of a local villager. Forest department officials reached the locality and rescued the deer. It was learnt that the animal has once more been released into the wild.

