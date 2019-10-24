Baripada: With the South-West Monsoon completely withdrawing from Odisha, the authorities of Similipal National Park here announced on Thursday that the park would be reopened for public from November 1.

Tourists will be allowed entry to the park from November 1, said Amitabh Brahma, Field Director, Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).

Entry permits to the visitors will be issued at Kaliani and Pithabata entry points, he said adding that maximum of 35 vehicles and 25 vehicles will be allowed for carrying the visitors at Kaliani and Pithabata respectively,

The tourists would have to leave the sanctuary area latest by 5 pm everyday. The entry permits will be issued between 6 am to 9 am .

Night stay for tourists have been made at certain places inside the sanctuary like Kumari, Gudugudia, Ramatirtha, Barehipani and Jamuani which can be booked online at website www.ecotourodisha.com on payments.

The sanctuary area was closed for visitors in mid-June this year following the onset of monsoon.

Housing varied flora and fauna along with enchanting waterfalls, greeneries, this popular Tiger Reserve of Eastern India had a footfall of 30,092 visitors including 30 foreign nationals in the 2018-2019 tourist season.

Similipal National Park attracts tourists from across the globe for the presence of black tiger. This year more amenities for the visitors are added considering the increase of footfall inside the biosphere reserve, the official added.

PTI