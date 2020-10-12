Mumbai: Aditya Narayan, son of noted singer Udit Narayan, has finally decided to get hitched. Earlier, there were reports that Aditya, who was hosting Indian idol, would tie the knot with playback singer, Neha Kakkar.

However, quashing all the rumours, the star kid is all set to get married to longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, actress of Aditya’s film Shaapit, by the end of the year 2020.

Duo never publicly talked about their relationship. During an interaction with The Times of India, Aditya confirmed that Shweta and he will be tying the knot before 2020 ends.

The singer stated, “I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends’, because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her.”

Sometime back, on the sets of reality show ‘Indian Idol’, there have been frequent reports of relationship and marriage between Aditya and the show’s singer judge Neha Kakkar.

Aditya says that his relationship with Neha was just a rumor. All of that was a joke and was going according to the script of the show. But, people thought too much. There was no truth in these things. Aditya told that he also knows Rohanpreet Singh very well and he is also very good friends of each other. Neha is also his only good friend.

He said about his father Udit Narayan that he too came on the show and spoke the words only according to the script. Aditya is currently a singer and also hosts the popular TV show.