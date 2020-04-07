Mumbai: Aashiqui 2 fame singer Ankit Tiwari has created a song titled Dushman, about the ongoing health crisis: due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Through the soon-to-be-released track, Ankit is trying to urge people to stay at home.

“It was Pallavi my wife’s idea when she heard me talk about the current scenario and the same was made into a song . She also put her shooting skills to use and directed the video for the same . Dushman has a strong message and we urge people to stay at home and fight this battle , take all precautionary measures suggested,” Ankit said.

The song is penned by Prince Dubey.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, singers have been seen doing their best to entertain fans. Recently, Sonu Nigam conducted an online music concert.

Not only this , singer Shaan is also coming up with a song about coronavirus.