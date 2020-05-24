Los Angeles: Singer Ellie Goulding says her parents’ divorce made her cynical about marriage for a long time.

During the “Table Manners” podcast, the singer opened up about how her parents’ divorce affected her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The “Love me like you do” hitmaker got married to art dealer Caspar Jopling last year. She admitted that she became disillusioned with the idea of wedding because of her parents’ break-up.

“I had quite a few outfits because I was really shameless for my wedding. Since I was a girl, I would draw pictures of girls in wedding dresses, in ball gowns. I always said to myself, ‘if I ever get married’ — which I was really cynical about for a long time because my parents divorced. A lot of my childhood friends’ parents divorced also, so I was never really a big fan of it,” she said.

The singer previously dated Niall Horan, Greg James and Dougie Poynter.

Giving her love life a fairy tale twist, she said: “I kissed quite a few frogs (before I met Caspar). That sounds harsh but that’s the best way to say it because I did have a few relationships before Caspar that I thought at the time were amazing.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the singer revealed that she occasionally fasts for “up to 40 hours” to maintain her figure, and insists that it is “safe”.

The singer, who was once addicted to working out, only has water and other drinks for almost two days. The 33-year-old said she has taken a go-ahead from her doctor friend for this fitness regime.

“I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food day the day before and after. On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a lot of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless you are diabetic or have serious health issues,” she said.