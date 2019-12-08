Los Angeles: Singer Katie Price’s former boyfriend Charles Drury is afraid of the former after allegedly receiving death threats from Price.

Friends of electrician Charles said he was quizzed by cops for three hours Thursday night and claimed Katie threatened him when he called to ask about visiting her grubby country house to get his clothes back, reports thesun.co.uk.

“He asked her if he could collect his stuff and said she hit the roof. He said she threatened to ‘f***ing kill’ him if he came near the house. He told us he was worried about how aggressive Katie would be and genuinely was worried for his safety.

“Charles decided to get the police involved. He’s not taking any risks,” Charles’ pal said.

Derbyshire police informed that they were looking into a “dispute between a man and his ex-partner”.

Katie and Charles enjoyed a brief relationship, following her temporary split from Kris Boyson.