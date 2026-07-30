Mumbai: Playback singer Sonu Nigam has revealed that he has uninstalled social media apps from his phone as they were proving to be a distraction for him.

On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared 2 videos expressing his gratitude on his birthday. He then revealed that he isn’t privy to what’s going on social media, and won’t be able to reply to the wishes from his fans as he has stopped using social media on his phone.

He said, “And I forgot to tell you one thing. I don’t have Instagram and Facebook apps on my phone. It’s been more than a year. I deleted them because I was wasting a lot of time on them. And I decided last year that, ‘Why am I knowing what people are thinking, what they are saying, what’s going on in the world, what’s my opinion?’. I thought that I’m old enough right now to just chill. And just bother about my own health, my own practice. I should practice, take care of my fitness, and focus on myself”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

“I don’t even want to know what people are saying about me or what they are thinking about me. I’m already in surrender mode. I’ve got in touch with God. I’m in a very happy zone. So if you’re wishing me a happy birthday, thank you so much. Maybe your wishes will reach me, but I won’t be able to reply… …because I don’t have apps. I get to know everything in general. If someone has sent me a wish or a comment, I get to know everything. So I won’t be able to respond, but please take my gratitude. Thank you for your love”, he added.