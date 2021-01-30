Mumbai: American singer Taylor Swift always is one of the most popular pop-stars around.

Meanwhile in the Hindi film industry, Salman Khan leads the headlines every single day. But this time, these two celebrities have come under the spotlight together because of a viral video.

A GIF of Taylor Swift is going viral on social media. This video is being shared by Salman’s fans far and wide. But why?

Being a GIF, the video does not have any audio. But fans have speculated that Taylor is saying’ I love you Salman’ in the video. Fans of Salman have decoded this meme in many hilarious ways, making it go viral on the internet.

January 27, a Twitter user named @GagasReputation shared a GIF of Taylor. This GIF features a close up shot of Taylor, which is a part of her ‘Ready for it’ song. Due to lack of sound in this GIF, social media users have engaged in decoding its lyrics with their own words.

One Salman fan by the username of @lvnkhao wrote the caption ‘I love you Salman Khan’ while sharing this video. More than two thousand people have responded to this tweet.

On professional front, Salman is currently filming for his upcoming project Antim – The Final Truth alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

It is reportedly a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. Apart from this film, Salman will appear in film like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.