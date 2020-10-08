Mumbai: They have long sexy legs, they are pretty and they can sing too. Well singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar have said their latest track is perfect for the intense times that people are facing. Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar have dedicated the song to the people of Indian.

“‘Hum Tum’ is a very special track for us as it was an amazing experience singing, dancing, and acting together. It’s a perfect song for such intense times. This is because a happy song goes a long way in healing the minds of the people,” said Sukriti and Prakriti. “Everyone was very excited to be back on the sets and shoot after so long,” they added.

See song video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHeAFczKTcM

The song has been sung by both Sukriti and Prakriti. It has been co- composed by Lost Stories and has lyrics penned by MellowD.

The dance track, ‘Hum Tum’, portrays the emotions and yearnings to escape from the busy life with that one special person. Then the two builds a world of theirs. ‘Hum Tum’ is inspired by hip-hop beats mixed with Latin elements.

The video also features actors/dancers Priyank Sharma and Raghav Juyal.

“Raghav and Priyank are extremely talented and superb dancers. They were the perfect match for the song. Their craziness made the video eye-catching and full of energy,” said Sukriti and Prakriti.