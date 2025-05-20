Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo Monday reached Bhutan to attend the South Asia Labour Mobility Conference, organised by the World Bank, officials said.

He is representing India in the two-day international conference being held in Thimphu from May 20 to 21, an official statement said.

Singh Deo, who is also the state Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy, chairs the Task Force on Distressed Migration set up by the Odisha government. During the conference, he will engage in discussions on key labour mobility issues and represent India’s perspective on challenges and policy frameworks related to migration, it added.

“Participation in the conference will be very helpful in finding a permanent solution and formulating policies to address the problems faced by migrant workers,” the statement said. Chitra Arumugam, principal secretary, Labour and Employees’ State Insurance department, is accompanying Singh Deo.

Around 100 people, including representatives from Bhutan, West Asian countries, North Africa, Italy, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Jamaica, Bangladesh, representatives of the World Bank and government officials are expected to participate in the conference, officials said.

PNN & Agencies