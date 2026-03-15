New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for four states and one Union Territory (UT) Sunday, while expounding the elaborate measures undertaken by the poll body for ensuring free, fair and transparent Assembly elections.

“Assam and Kerala will vote in a single phase April 9. The UT of Puducherry will go to the polls April 9. In Tamil Nadu, all 234 seats will head to polls in a single phase on April 23,” CEC Gyanesh Kumar said at a press conference.

“For the 294-member West Bengal, the polling will be held in two phases. 152 seats will see elections April 23, while the second phase will be held for the remaining 142 seats April 29,” he added.

The results of all the Assembly elections will be announced May 4.

The CEC also announced by-elections for 8 constituencies, spread across Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tripura.

The by-elections in Gujarat and Maharashtra will be held April 23, while the rest will be held April 9.

For the bypolls also, the results will be declared on the same day as the Assembly polls, i.e. May 4.

The elections in West Bengal mark a distinct change from the past, as the polling this time will be held in two phases, unlike the eight-phased election last time, stretched over a month.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar, while announcing poll dates, also made a fervent appeal to all the electorate to exercise their franchise and cast their ballots.

Making a special appeal to the first-time voters, he said: “You are about to step into one of the most important roles of life. I urge you to participate in a democratic exercise and cast your vote.”

“Chunaav ka parv, hum sabka garv, elections in India are the festival of democracy,” he added.