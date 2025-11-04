Berkshire: Former England captain Sir David Beckham received a knighthood at Windsor Castle Tuesday. The football star was honoured for his services to sport and charity.

Earlier this year, Sir David said he was “immensely proud” of being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” said Beckham. “People know how patriotic I am – I love my country.

“I’ve always said how important the monarchy is to my family. I’m lucky enough to have travelled around the world, and all people want to talk to me about is our monarchy. It makes me proud.”

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder earned 115 caps for England and captained the Three Lions for six years, from 2000 to 2006. He represented his country in three World Cups and two European Championships. He ended his career in the Major League Soccer.

Beckham rose through Manchester United’s academy in 1992 and spent 11 years with the senior team before making a GBP 25 million move to Real Madrid in 2003. After four seasons in Spain, he joined the LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer, where he also enjoyed two loan spells at AC Milan. He concluded his illustrious playing career with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

Beyond football, Beckham’s influence extends well off the field. Born in east London, he played a key role in helping London secure the 2012 Olympic Games. He has been associated with UNICEF since 2005, and in 2015, a special fund was created in his name to mark ten years of partnership with the organisation.

In 2024, Beckham became an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, supporting King Charles’ education and youth programmes that promote environmental awareness among young people.

He is also a part-owner of League Two club Salford City, alongside former teammate Gary Neville, and serves as co-owner of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.