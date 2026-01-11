Bhubaneswar: Sisir Saras is not just a fair but a vibrant celebration of Odisha’s rural self-reliance, indigenous identity, and cultural heritage,” said Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik. He was speaking at the inauguration of the annual Mega Fair ‘Sisir Saras–2026’, organised by the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) under the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department at the IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar Saturday.

Minister Mallik highlighted that the fair embodies the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’ and plays a key role in promoting GI-tagged and indigenous products, including Sambalpuri and Subarnapur handlooms, Koraput’s Kalajeera rice, and Sundargarh’s millet products. The event witnessed participation from artisans, self-help groups (SHGs) and producers from across Odisha and various other states which are showcasing and selling a wide range of handicrafts, handlooms and indigenous products.

MLA Ananta Narayan Jena and BMC Mayor Sulochana Das were also present and highlighted the significance of the fair in strengthening the rural economy. The welcome address was delivered by ORMAS CEO Monica Priyadarshini, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Additional Chief Executive Officer, ORMAS Sanjiv Kumar Singh.

A total of 340 sales stalls have been set up at this year’s fair, including 35 food stalls. Artisans and producers from 30 districts of Odisha and 20 other states across India are participating, giving the fair the appearance of a ‘Mini India Bazaar’. The vibrant Food Zone has become a major crowd-puller, attracting large numbers of visitors every evening.

This year, the fair is expected to generate business worth approximately `30 crore. A series of cultural programmes will be organised daily during the fair. A special highlight will be the ‘Humane Sagar Night’, organised in memory of the late singer Humane Sagar, featuring performances by Bollywood singer Divya Kumar and popular Ollywood artists.

The creatively designed Selfie Point has also emerged as a major attraction among visitors. Special emphasis has been laid on maintaining a clean, well-managed and plastic-free fair. Adequate arrangements for drinking water, lighting, sanitation and security have been made for the convenience of visitors.

The ‘Sisir Saras–2026’ fair will continue till January 18 and will remain open to the public daily from 10am to 10pm.