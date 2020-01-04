BHUBANESWAR: Sisira Saras 2020—the most awaited 10-day mega fair organised by ORMAS and Panchyati Raj and the Drinking Water department— was inagaurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the IDCO Exhibition ground in the City,Saturday.

During the inaugural ceremony, the CM appreciated the works of self-help groups (SHGs) and welcomed various participants from diverse states of India. Among others present in the inaugural ceremony were Minister of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Pratap Jena, Minister of Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda, along with other dignitaries. Naveen Patnaik also inaugurated Sabai Ghasa products which were on the top of every shopper’s list in the last year as well.

While visiting stalls, the CM also bought flower basket from the Baripada stalls and turmeric from Darigibadi. It may be noted that the aim of this fair is to create market for rural producers to connect with buyers through Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS). With its premier partners like Khadi and Gramodyog Board, Directorate of handicraft and cottage industry and other departments of Panchayati Raj, the fair has been a top of the bucket-list of every buyer and visitor who find the best products at an affordable price.

With the participation of around 25 states, the fair looks like a Mini India. Bamboo crafts, decorative flowers, winter garments are from the North-East, Handloom and Silk from UP, Tassar from MP and Chatishgarh, household decorative items from Rajasthan and Gujarat, food items from Maharashtra, handloom and home furnishing from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Phulkari from Punjab and woolen products from Jammu and Kashmir.

Swarnamayi Bhuiyan who visited the fair feels that in the age of modernism the essence of rural life can be felt in this fair. “Whether it is Papad or Pickle from Berhampur, food and spices from Rayagada, honey and herbal medicines from Keonjhar, turmeric and spices from Kandhamal, everything is available in this fair.”

Many were seen buying handloom items of Bargarh, Subarnapur and Sabai Ghasa products of Baripada as well as teakwood furniture of Mayurbhanj at this mega fair. The mouth-watering food being sold at the mela selling Dalimba Ladoo, Mudhi Muan,Kheer Gaja and other delicacies have caught the fancy of every foodie who were seen queuing up in large numbers to exercise their taste buds.

Those looking forward to entertainment can watch various cultural programmes in the evening. The first day witnessed and Odissi performance by eminent Odissi dancer Saswati Joshi and her group Lasya.

The event is well organized with a map at the doorway and clean drinking water as well as a selfie corner, ATM on wheels, fire brigades and first-aid camp. This year the mega event exhibits 300 stalls. Overall, Sisira Saras 2020, with its varied performances and delectable food items, is going to be a major attraction of winter evenings in Bhubaneswar. Visitors can throng the fair from January 4 to 14.