Bolangir: The two sisters who had jumped into the Tel river and had gone missing Thursday remained untraced till Friday morning. Fire brigade personnel and a team of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) resumed the search operations in the wee hours of Friday. The two sisters have been identified Anmol Agrawal and Anchal Agrawal, daughters of a businessman in this district.

The fire personnel and ODRAF team have already searched 20 kilometres from the spot where the two sisters took the plunge. However, they have not been able to locate the bodies of the two sisters.

The siblings had left home Thursday informing family members that they were going on joy ride. Later, the scooty they were riding on and two pairs of slippers were found on the bridge.

Earlier Thursday, police and fire brigade personnel had launched a rescue operation till the evening. An ODRAF team joined them, Friday.

The police, however, are yet to reach a conclusion regarding the disappearance of the siblings. They have launched a probe to figure out whether the sisters jumped into the river or something else happened to them.

