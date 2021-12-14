Puri: A Special investigation team(SIT) has been formed Tuesday to investigate the murder of Chitaranjan Palei, a close aide of State Planning Board Deputy Chairman and senior BJD leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma.

Additional Superintendent of Police Purna Chandra Pradhan will head the SIT.

Chitaranjan’s body was fished out of Nuanai river Monday with several injury marks.

The deceased had been working as a private body guard of Das Burma. Palei had gone to participate in a picnic with some of his friends Friday. When he did not return home his family members filed a missing report with the Police.

Police after intensive search found his friend Jagannath lying close to a river bridge near Gadamrugasira village under the Sadar police station limits Saturday.

Boots, bike and mobile phone of Chitaranjan were recovered while blood stains were found on the spot. Police rushed Jagannath to district headquarter hospital for treatment.

Sunday, the body of Chitaranjan was recovered from Nuanai River. The body was handed over to family members after postmortem and his last rites was performed at his native village Sanabenakudi Tuesday.

Gili Dalei the sister and Purna Chandra Dalei the uncle of the deceased Chitaranjan met Puri Police superintendent K Vishal Singh and alleged that Jagannath has killed Chitaranjan in a planned manner.

They alleged that Jagannath has taken about Rs three lakh from Chitaranjan and was not paying back. For that Jagannath has killed him, the family alleged.

They demanded that the investigation should be handed over to state crime branch.

Sadar police detained five persons including Jagannath in connection with this murder case and interrogating. Police are yet to find out the exact cause of murder and motive behind it.

Sanjay Das Burma met the IGP and SP Tuesday and requested them to conduct a thorough probe and arrest the accused persons. He assured all help to the bereaved family.

IGP Narasingh Bhol along with SP K Vishal Singh visited the crime spot Tuesday. Scientific teams and dog squads were pressed into service. No arrest has been made so far.

