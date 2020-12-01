Bhubaneswar: The 20-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the Vigilance Directorate to probe the alleged possession of disproportionate assets by suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak, raided the official residence of the senior official at Unit-IX area here, Tuesday.

Later in the day, the officials went through various documents including salary slips and petitions against Pathak at the office of PCCF in the Capital city, sources said.

Meanwhile, Pathak’s driver, who has been under Vigilance scanner after the seizure of Rs 20 lakh cash from his residence at Pipli, was interrogated by the team. The SIT also recorded the statements of a few bank officials in connection with the case, added the source.

The team has also examined some documents at the DFO offices at Bolangir, Berhampur and Angul where the tainted IFS officer had been posted over the past few years, the sources pointed out. Three Forest department officials were also interrogated by the sleuths.

On the other hand, the Crime Branch (CB) has been investigating the allegations of job fraud against the tainted IFS officer’s son, Akash.

Sources said that Akash had allegedly duped around 67 candidates of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing them employment opportunities with a leading automobile company.

CB inspector general Amitendra Nath Sinha Tuesday reached Berhampur in connection with the issue. Sinha informed the media that a CB team has recently visited Pune in Maharashtra for an investigation into the job fraud case.

The State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) officials have started examining the cellphones, laptops and other seized gadgets.

Notably, the father-son duo was arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance in a disproportionate asset case November 27. Later, the state government suspended the 1987-batch IFS officer who served as the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Plan, Program and Afforestation).

The duo was sent to judicial custody by a court till December 9.

In another development, the owner of a travel agency Tuesday approached the Kharavela Nagar police alleging that Akash is yet to clear his hotel and travel bills worth over Rs 65 lakh.

Pravas Kumar Choudhury, 50, owner of Sky King Travel Agency, approached the police alleging that Akash Pathak had introduced himself as the managing director of Tata Motors Limited and booked chartered flights as well as rooms in luxury hotels through the former’s agency. “Out of the Rs 2,78,39,087 bills, Akash still owes Rs 65 lakh by way of bills to Sky King Travel Agency. A case (293/2020) has been registered in this regard,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance officials found Rs 14.77 crore stashed in several bank accounts of Akash.