Rayagada: In yet another shameful incident of a minor girl being sexually abused repeatedly resulting in her impregnation, police arrested six youths in Rayagada district’s Gunupur sub-division area. The victim is reportedly seven months pregnant.

The arrest took place Saturday but the matter has now reached public ear and resentment is high in the locality.

According to sources, the victim, aged 14, was first raped by the accused seven months ago when she was taking a bath in nullah. They then threatened that they would kill her if she disclosed the matter before anyone. Thereafter they went on with sexually assaulting her on several occasions.

The matter came to fore when the victim started vomiting. When asked, she narrated the entire episode before her mother following which she was immediately taken to a nearby government hospital where the doctors confirmed that she is seven months pregnant.

Her father, who is a daily labourer, lodged an FIR against the six youths Saturday. On the basis of the FIR, the police made the arrest.

PNN