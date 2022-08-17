Aradi/Nayagarh/Kendrapara/Jajpur: A large number of villages in Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jharsuguda and Boudh districts lie marooned at present due to floods in various river systems. Reports from Aradi said that a total of 10 villages in Olaga, Aradi, Nandapur and Sundarpur panchayats under the Chandballi block in Bhadrak district have been severely affected by floods. Reports said, following heavy rains, people in these panchayats have been marooned. A portion of NH-20 is lying submerged under floodwater near Bodak, disrupting vehicular movement between Aradi and Jajpur.

Sources said Tuesday that more than 100 families in Bodak, Muan, Santara and Doharapatana have been cut off from the rest of the world due to rising floodwaters. Also residents of Bhuinpur, Koilakha and Palatpur are spending sleepless nights fearing possible breach of the PatanaMalikasahi embankment. Reports from Jajpur said, a breach as wide as 80 feet has formed on the embankment of Kani river, a tributary of Baitarani river.

Over 15,000 people in 18 villages under Dasarathpur block are marooned. Panchayats like Kasapa, Mallikapur, Duduranta, Dattapur, Nijampur, Kanya, Kamardiha, Khannagar, Thalkudi, Susua and Mangalpur are suffering due to floods. Reports from Nayagarh district said some parts of Gania, Bhapur and Khadapara blocks have been inundated by floodwaters of the Mahanadi river due to torrential rains. Sources said that 27 villages in the three blocks have been inundated. Floodwater has entered scores of houses at Dankarisahi, Chhamundia and Badamula.

A total of 32 schools – 11 in Gania block, nine in Khandapara block and 12 in Bhapur block remained closed both Monday and Tuesday due to the deteriorating flood situation. Five rivers in Kendrapara district are in spate, sources said. They informed that due to the release of water from the Hirakud dam and incessant rains, 13 villages have been hit by floods in the district. Aitipur, Dihabalarmpur and Balsingh villages of Marshaghai block remained cut off from the rest of the world. People in the flood-hit villages have not been evacuated and they are yet to get any relief. Locals are also fearing a breach on the Chitrotpala river embankment at Bhadala under Garadpur block as floodwater has created a big crevice.

Sources said that over 5,000 hectare of farmlands along the riparian pockets has been inundated damaging paddy and vegetable crops. The administration has started supply of relief in flood-hit areas and is taking measures to strengthen weak embankments. Due to heavy rains in the upstream areas of Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh, 19 mouzas in Jharsuguda district are experiencing floods. Floodwater is wreaking havoc in villages like Tikhili, Saradham, Remta, Kandheikela, Sukhasodha, Semilia and Kanaktora. A total of 142 people have been evacuated to safe places and shelters. The administration has also provided them with food and other relief materials. Officials and people’s representatives also visited the flood-hit