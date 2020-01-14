Berhampur: Eight days after they went missing, six of the 13 minor female inmates of Utkal Balashram in Ganjam district are yet to be traced, sources said.

One of the sources alleged that the childcare home superintendent Susmita Padhi and Child Welfare Committee have not given complete information to the police for which the cops are unable to trace the kids.

According to information provided by State Child Welfare Commission secretary Sultana Begum, who visited the Balashram recently, four of the missing inmates were rescued January 9 after they went missing January 6. Another two were rescued the next day, said Gosani Nuagaon inspector Sumit Soren.

Child Overall, seven inmates were presented before the CWC this Monday, informed CWC chairman Ranjeet Banerjee.

During the course of the investigation, a bunch of keys was recovered from the rescued inmates. The source of these keys is also being investigated.

It has been reported that discrimination and torture of the inmates led to the inmates fleeing the Balashram.

When asked, Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said, “I am not aware of this incident. I will inform after studying into the matter.”

According to a source, the 13 inmates who escaped from the Balashram include a minor who was rescued during child marriage, another was rescued by childline, three from Berhampur railway station as bonded laborers, eight were staying at the shelter home after POCSO court direct them to. Neither their families nor their society are willing to accept them back.

