Bhubaneswar: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Odisha went up to 89 Thursday. Four new cases were reported from the Jajpur district while two were reported from Balasore district. With the addition of four more cases the total number of coronavirus cases in Jajpur district went up to 12.

Among the four infected three are females and one a 21-year-old male. The ages of the three women are 80 years, 70 years and 48 years respectively. All the four are family members of a returnee from West Bengal who had tested positive earlier.

Later in the evening two more positive coronavirus cases were reported from Balasore district — a 55-year-old lady and a 36-year-old female. The I& PR Department, government of Odisha said that both were contacts of a person who had tested positive. Efforts are on to trace the persons who the infected persons had come in contact with.

Recovery rate

It should be stated here that the total number of recovered cases in Odisha now stands at 33. One more patient was discharged Thursday. Two persons have so far died in the state since the outbreak. However, one of them had recovered from COVID-19. Later on he succumbed to cancer. The person, a resident of Midnapore town in West Bengal had come for treatment to state capital. The other who was victim of coronavirus had existing health conditions.

PNN