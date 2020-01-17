Bhubaneswar: Following declaration of a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Civil Aviation Minister and airline operators, the state government has issued a six-point agenda to different departments detailing discussions on issues concerning the airports in the state.

The agenda which included Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar; Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport, Jharsuguda; Rourkela Airport, Sundargarh and Jeypore Airport, Koraput stated a range of issues from land acquisitions to reimbursement of funds among others.

In a bid to boost air connectivity from Odisha, a high-level meeting was earlier scheduled to take place between the Chief Minister Patnaik, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Secretary, senior officers of Airport Authority of India (AAI) and chief executive officers of major flight operators, January 22.

Among other issues, eviction of slums for Parallel Taxi Track (PTT) and land/working permission installation of CAT

I approach lights on private house/plots were reported to be key discussions.

Observing major air traffic at the City airport, a PTT of 2.7 km costing Rs 65.65 crore was under construction and was set to complete by June last year. However, the works hit major roadblocks as the alternative residential colony for the people of the Farm Gate Basti (land earmarked for expansion of PTT) near OUAT Basti was taken over by encroachers.

“Necessary funds for construction of PTT have already been released in favour of Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) for eviction of OUAT slums on 1.47 acre land. Furthermore, land/working permission will be accorded for installation of CAT I approach lights, after completion of the survey of private house/plots for installation of those equipment by BMC/ AAI in consultation with local people,” the agenda mentioned.

Meanwhile, transfer of 119 acre of Phase-I land to AAI on ownership basis and handing over 178 acre of Phase II land by government to the AAI for installation of approach light and other navigational equipment and after proper survey for VSS airport will also be discussed in the meet.

Also, about 184-acre land acquisition for Rourkela Airport will be discussed during the meet.