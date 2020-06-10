Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has introduced measures to boost immunity in Srimandir servitors in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, said an official of the 12th century shrine.

The SJTA in association with Ayurveda Research Institute (Homoeopathy) under the Ministry of Ayush Tuesday organised a health camp for Srimandir servitors at Niladri Bhakta Niwas here. “The temple administration had earlier decided to distribute immune-boosting homoeopathic medicines among the servitors. Today, at least 60 families of Daitapati servitors were provided with the medicines. This apart, the families of 165 carpenters and workers engaged in chariot construction have also been given the immune-boosting medicines,” said SJTA administrator (development) Ajay Kumar Jena.

Jena further revealed that the temple administration will distribute homoeopathic medicines among various categories of servitors by June 13. “A servitor can collect the medicines for his family members at the health camp,” Jena said.

According to Jena, the SJTA had urged the city-based Ayurveda Research Institute to hold a health camp for Srimandir servitors and distribute homoeopathic medicines among them. “The camp was organised after getting the approval from the institute,” Jena added.