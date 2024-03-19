Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) deposited Rs 39 crore Srimandir funds in two nationalised banks here, Monday. According to SJTA Administrator (Development) Pradeep Kumar Sahu, Rs 36 crore was parked as fixed deposit with Canara Bank and Rs 3 crore with Bank of Baroda. “As per the standard practice, we invited biddings from nationalised banks. Four banks—Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, UCO Bank and Indian Bank— participated in the bidding,” Sahu said. The SJTA Administrator (Development) added, “The bids were opened in presence of Srimandir managing committee members and senior temple officials. We had even given the bank representatives time to discuss with their senior authorities in an open bid. Bank of Baroda was the highest bidder with 7.55 per cent rate of interest.”