Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has apparently failed to check indiscipline at Srimandir and ensure timely performance of rituals.

A few recent incidents have exposed the temple administration’s failure to rein in unruly elements at the 12th century shrine.

The Supreme Court of India had put emphasis on discipline and timely performance of rituals while dealing with a case pertaining to Srimandir. The apex court had also asked the shrine authorities to take all possible steps to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.

Accepting the SC suggestions, the SJTA had decided to impose monetary penalties on servitors responsible for delay in the performance of rituals at Srimandir.

As per the decision, one-fourth of the daily remuneration of any servitor (s) would be held up for 15 minute delay in rituals. Similarly, half of the daily remuneration of servitors would be slashed if there was 30 minute delay in the performance of rituals. Moreover, a servitor would lose his entire remuneration for a day when there was an hour delay in any ritual at Srimandir.

Subsequently, the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee had passed a resolution to terminate the service of a servitor for delaying the rituals thrice in a row. Similarly, a servitor will face expulsion from Srimandir service if he delays the ritual intentionally for once.

However, all these measures have failed to ensure timely performance of rituals at the shrine. Some rituals at the shrine were delayed for two hours over a quarrel between two servitors March 5. As a result, devotees faced unnecessary delay in getting Mahaprasad on that day.

There were also several other instances when rituals at the temple were delayed over trivial issues, sources said.

“Some servitors are working as per their own will. They have no regard for any guidelines laid down by the SJTA. The temple administration has failed to take stern action against the unruly servitors,” said a social activist.

SJTA administrator (rituals) Jitendra Kumar Sahu said they would take disciplinary action against anybody found responsible for ritual delay at Srimandir. “We had sought report from the two servitors over ritual delay, March 5. They have submitted their reports. We will take appropriate action after going through the reports,” he added.