Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has invited tenders from 10 nationalised banks for the fixed deposit of around Rs 11 crore corpus fund of the 12th century shrine.

“The bidding would be held January 21. A total of 10 nationalised banks would participate in the bidding process. The bank promising highest rate of interest would be given priority,” said SJTA administrator (development) Ajay Jena.

According to sources, the SJTA has added Rs 2 crore to its corpus fund by providing temple land for the establishment of a medical college in the Holy City.

It is worth mentioning here that the temple authorities have kept Rs 102 crore in the State Bank of India after the withdrawal of Rs 592 crore from Yes Bank.

Similarly, 259.19 crore has been kept in Bank of Baroda and Union Bank as a fixed deposit. Temple fund of Rs 231.31 crore has also been kept in these banks as fixed deposit.

These two banks had emerged highest bidder in the tender process last year and agreed to give a maximum rate of interest. Union Bank had offered 6.20% interest while Bank of Baroda had quoted 6.15 per cent annual interest.

Earlier, private banks used to take part in the bidding process. Now, only government banks are allowed to take part, sources said.