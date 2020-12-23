Puri: Hours after reopening of Puri Srimandir, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Wednesday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for darshan of deities at the famed shrine.

According to the SOP, from December 23, 2020 to December 25, 2020, only the family members of servitors will be allowed for darshan.

Similarly, residents of Puri will be allowed for darshan from December 26 to 5 pm to December 31.

To avoid any possibility in spike in transmission of COVID-19, the temple will remain out of bound for devotees on New Year Day and the day after that. However, all the devotees will be allowed for the darshan of the trinity beginning January 3, 2021.

Notably, after being closed for nine months amid COVID-19 pandemic, the temple reopened Wednesday morning.

The general guidelines which have been issued by the SJTA are: