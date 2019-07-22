Bhubaneswar: A skill development centre (Centre for Skill Development Training (CSDT)) was inaugurated at Rama Devi Women’s University by Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo on the occasion of 34th death anniversary of Ramadevi Choudhury here Monday.

According to sources, the Higher Education department has provided a grant of Rs 90 lakh to the CSDT which will impart skill training on seven subjects – Medical Lab Technology, Digital Electronics, Unity Gaming & Animation, Computer Accountancy, Retail & Hospitality, Fashion Designing, Heritage and Ecotourism.

The centre will train 420 undergraduate students of the university in collaboration with Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) for a 2019-20 academic year.

The minister said, “The skill-based works of our artisans on temples and other architectures such as Konark temple and other sites are world famous. A skill-based work is always appreciated and Odisha skill programme has the motive to give proper skill to the students.”

The centre is expected to enhance employability of students in their fields or to inspire them to take more advanced and specialised training after completion of graduation. The Centre also aims at introducing many other skill development courses in subsequent years for girl students based on feasibility and scope for employability.

“The students will get theory and practical training of 60 hours each which will help them gain proper training in the subject,” said Sunil Ojha of Centurion University.