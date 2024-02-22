Chandigarh: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha Thursday demanded the registration of an FIR for ‘murder’ over the death of a protesting farmer on Punjab-Haryana border and announced tractor marches next week.

The SKM, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farm agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, announced that the farmers will observe a ‘black day’ Friday to mourn the death.

It also said farmers will take out tractor marches on highways February 26 and hold a Mahapanchayat in Delhi March 14.

Speaking to reporters here, SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said a case of murder should be registered in the death of the farmer at Khanauri border and his family be given Rs 1 crore in compensation.

PTI