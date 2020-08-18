Baghpat: The family of former BJP district president, Sanjay Khokhar, who was shot dead in Chaprauli area of Baghpat August 11, has sought a CBI inquiry into the murder.

Khokhar’s sons have appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard. Action has been taken against three police personnel after the murder.

Chaprauli police station SHO was suspended as the immediate fallout of the crime, while additional SP Anit Kumar was transferred a day later. Baghpat SP Ajay Kumar has also been transferred.

The police have arrested three of the five accused named in the FIR, but the family says that they are ‘not satisfied’ with the inquiry.

Khokhar’s son Akshay said, “We met the chief minister and have asked for a CBI inquiry into the murder, as we are not at all satisfied with the police inquiry. The police have not even bothered to apprise us of any developments in the case. Whatever information we are getting, is from the media.”

According to Akshay, at least five men hiding in the fields came out and shot his father dead from a close range. They shot Khokhar in his head and chest and he died on the spot. Police suspect personal enmity as the reason behind the murder.

Khokhar’s family lodged an FIR against five people, including four identified — Nitin Dhankad, Mayank Dalad, Vineet Kumar and Ankur Sharma — and one unidentified.

Two of them were arrested shortly after the murder while one was arrested later.

