Mumbai: Hindi film actors are god-like for their fans and even the smallest of their activities lead them to headlines. Celebrities often have their tough moments in the public that lead them to lose their temper. In turn, they end up slapping or get slapped.

In this article, we will tell you about some incidents where Hindi movie actors slapped or got slapped in public.

Take a look:

Gauhar Khan

Indian model, TV actress and winner of the TV reality show Big Boss, Gauhar Khan was once slapped in the public by one of her fans. The reason was that she wore a short dress. At that time the incident created a major controversy.

Rakhi Sawant

Controversy’s favourite child Rakhi Sawant slapped her ex-boyfriend Abhishek when he proposed her and asked her forgiveness. The beautiful moment turned ugly within seconds as she hit him hard on his face. She also threw out Abhishek from her residence.

Govinda

During a promotional shoot, it was found that actor Govinda slapped a man who, he says, was misbehaving on the sets. Later he apologised for the behavior and said that he couldn’t control himself.

Arjun Kapoor

Two years back, Arjun was recording a show with RJ Arpit of Radio Mirchi. During the conversation, the RJ asked an insensitive question which pissed off Arjun and he hit the former. However, later, news surfaced that it was done just as a prank for the sake of April Fool’s Day.

Raja Chaudhary

Raja Chaudhary is a well known actor, writer, and producer in the film industry and ex-husband of Shweta Tiwari. He abused Shweta’s mother and also slapped her current husband Abhinav Kohli. He went to Kohli’s apartment in Malad to see his daughter Palak. Later, Abhinav lodged a complaint against Chaudhary for his arrogant and rude behavior in the public. After reaching the police station, Chaudhary lost his control and slapped Kohli in front of the cops.

PNN/Agencies