New Delhi: After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases Monday. The new COVID-19 cases pushed India’s tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the updated data provided by the Health Ministry. The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to the virus, the Health Ministry said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in India has gone up to 37,45,237, accounting for 16.53 per cent of its total caseload. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.39 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from Covid-19 has climbed to 1,86,71,222 the data said. It also pointed out that the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.09 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark and the 50-lakh mark September 16. It went past the one-crore mark December 19 last year. The figure crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,37,50,077 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease across India. A total of 14,74,606 tests were carried out Sunday.

The 3,754 new fatalities include 572 from Maharashtra and 490 from Karnataka. Other states that reported a high number of fatalities are Uttar (294), Delhi (273), Tamil Nadu (236), Punjab (191), Chhattisgarh (189), Uttarakhand (180), Rajasthan (159), Haryana (151), West Bengal (124) and Gujarat (121).

Of the total 2,46,116 deaths caused by the viral disease, Maharashtra tops the chart with 75,849 fatalities. It is followed by Delhi (19,344), Karnataka (18,776), Tamil Nadu (15,648), Uttar Pradesh (15,464) and West Bengal (12,327).

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said, adding that a state-wise distribution of the numbers is subject to further verification and reconciliation.