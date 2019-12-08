Cuttack: A group of slum children from the Silver City here will be trained in the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre in Goa.

The children will undergo advanced training on life saving techniques at the naval centre. They will help in rescue operations during natural calamities in state, sources said.

Renowned diver from Odisha and Kalinga Divers’ Foundation chief, Shabir Bux, is providing preliminary training on life saving techniques to at least 20 slum children from the city. The best six children will be sent to Goa naval centre for training, Bux said.

Apart from life saving techniques, the children will learn scuba diving and other water sports at Goa naval centre, Bux added.

According to sources, the chief commander of Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre in Goa, Sherpal Singh, had visited Chilika lake a few days ago. Bux had met Singh and urged the latter to provide training on life saving techniques to some children from Odisha.

“Our training camp in Mahanadi is going on at full pace. We will bear the travelling expenses of six children who are scheduled to visit the Goa naval centre. The remaining expenses will be borne by the naval centre,” Bux said.

Bux further revealed that he will groom a few Odia children to participate in international sailing competition. “We will provide special training to Odia children to participate in international events like Olympics,” Bux added.