Sonepur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana through video conferencing in Subarnapur district Thursday. Besides, he also inaugurated 67 projects worth Rs 79.22 crore and laid the foundation stones for 35 projects worth Rs 148.04 crore.

The CM took the name of Maa Sureswari, the presiding deity of the district, before making his speech. He was all praise for the district for its rich art, culture and its weaver community.

“Skilled weavers of Subarnapur have made Odisha known across the country. The state government has been carrying out its developmental agenda in the district. Lots of works have been done in health, education and irrigation sectors. Construction of the 7-storied building for the district headquarters hospital is under way,” he said.

Patnaik also stated that, “People are availing free healthcare services at government hospitals. Whenever the member of a family falls sick, the family remains tense. Some people sell off their land to meet medical cost while others sell off their jewellery. Others meet medical cost by taking loans. Even some people are forced to stop studies of their children. The smart health cards will remove their tension. The state government will bear medical cost of patients. Thus, people can use their money on studies of their children.”

He said the smart health card is a milestone in the health sector of the country. Among the projects inaugurated by the CM are Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool (Rs 4.74 crore) at Rameswar, new Town Hall building (Rs 5.34 crore) at the district headquarters, two roadside facility centres (tourism department), five bridges, 28 Mission Shakti buildings and eight drinking water projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari dubbed the scheme as a boon for the people of Odisha. 5T Secretary VK Pandian was present in the videoconferencing in Bhubaneswar.

