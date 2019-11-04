Smartwatches and smart bands sound all too similar. Both are wearable and display time. This leads many customers to wonder about the massive difference in price. Also, choosing one becomes difficult without knowing the differences between both products!

In this article, we will list several major factors that you should consider before going for one.

Screen size: Generally smartwatches are bigger than smart bands. So are their displays. While smartwatch displays are usually between 1 – 3 inches, smart bands are commonly sized at 0 — 1 inch. Besides, the screens of smartwatches are fully touchscreen compatible so that they can be controlled with your fingers quite like your smartphones. Most smart bands, on the other hands, reply on a physical button for navigation. While some of them do offer touchscreens, limited space also means limited usability.

Features: Smart bands are primarily focused on fitness and offer features such as pedometer, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and other health-inclined features. A smartwatch, meanwhile, features SIM card slots, WiFi connectivity, camera, 4G LTE, standalone apps, an app store, and even complex health features you wouldn’t find on a smart band.

Interactivity: This is among the major differentiator of smartwatches and smart bands. Since smartwatches have a more complex operating system and features, plus a bigger and better screen, interactivity is much more smooth and advanced as compared to smart bands. Smartwatches can work on their own quite like a smartphone. You can use it for texting and emails. Besides, if you have a SIM card in it, you can also make phone calls. Many smartwatches come with speakers, allowing you play music and SD card slot to store music, pictures and other multimedia stuff. Notifications are also significantly better on smartwatches than on smart bands.

Battery life: Smart bands score over smartwatches in this area.

Price: Smart bands often cost about one-fifth the price of a smart watch.

Usage: Before you decide which device you need to go for, consider this. A smartwatch looks like a regular watch that can be worn on every occasion. But, a fitness band in the board room might not be appropriate. That said, if you exercise more often than you attend events or meetings, then you should consider going for a smart band.