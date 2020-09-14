Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education (SME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash tested positive for COVID-19, Monday.

His wife Sangita Dash has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Dash himself informed about this development on his Twitter account. He also requested all those who had come in contact with him and his wife in the last seven days to undergo home quarantine and get COVID-19 tests done.

Dash went for a swab test after developing mild COVID-19 symptoms. The result came out positive Monday. His condition is stable now and he is under home isolation as advised by doctors.

Other than Dash, five other ministers in Odisha have been infected by the COVID-19 virus. They are Tukuni Sahu, Susanta Singh, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Padmini Dian and Joyti Prakash Panigrahi.

PNN