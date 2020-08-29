Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday urged the Ministry of Education, Government of India to extend the time for submission and uploading the Higher secondary mark sheets for UG admissions in Delhi University.

Odisha School and Mass Education (SME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash in a letter requested Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to extend the time for submission of necessary documents by students till September 7 as the Odisha government has decided to declare the Plus II Arts result by September first week.

Notably, August 31 is the last date of Delhi University (DU) for submission/ uploading of higher secondary mark sheet for UG admission in order to complete the admission process.

For this, several students from Odisha might fail to take part in the admission process due to the non-publication of Plus II Arts results.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a delay in publication of results for Arts stream in Odisha.

In the letter Dash assured Pokhriyal to declare the Plus II arts result by September first week so that they can submit their marks and other required documents in order to get admission in DU.

PNN