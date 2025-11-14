Mumbai: A wedding invitation purported to be for Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and filmmaker-composer Palash Muchhal has gone viral on social media, sparking a flurry of speculation about the two tying the knot.

The trending invite card claims the couple are set to marry soon. It first surfaced when a fan account dedicated to Mandhana shared images of it, prompting congratulatory posts and messages from fans and fellow sportspeople.

In October, Muchhal had publicly remarked, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore… that’s all I want to say,” during an event at the state press club. The remark added fuel to the speculation.

Both Mandhana and Muchhal have kept quiet about the reports. Insiders, however, suggest that the pair have been quietly planning the event for months and intend to keep the details under wraps until after the cricket season.

Mandhana, having recently played a key role in India’s maiden Women’s ODI World Cup win, is one of the country’s premier cricketers, accruing 5,322 runs in 117 ODIs, ranking her second only to Mithali Raj for India.

For now, the viral wedding invite remains unconfirmed and may be a doctored image or social media prank, say several observers. Fans are awaiting an official announcement from the pair.