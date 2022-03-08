Khaira: Consumers have expressed serious concern over the sudden spurt in prices of essential commodities especially edible oils in this block of Balasore district. A series of complaints have emerged regarding artificial crisis, black marketing of edible oil and steep rise in prices of palmolein, sunflower and refined oil and also oilseeds and pulses. The prices of oils used for cooking have gone up by Rs 20-30 in various markets of Khaira, Kupari, Gandibed, Tudigadia, Dungura and other areas, consumers alleged.

Angry locals urged the administration to open edible oil company outlets to curb the black marketing. They asked the administration to safeguard the interests of the common and middle-class from greedy traders who have resorted to black marketing.

The price of edible oil has gone up due to artificial scarcity created by the oil mafia, locals alleged. Market insiders said there is short supply of sunflower oil from Ukraine since Russian invasion began and there is also panic buying which has added to the crisis.

“Wholesale and retail traders, manufacturing units and even supermarkets are selling the cooking oils over and above the printed price. The administration should conduct raids on all the godowns and ensure the available stocks are sold at prices marked. Officials concerned must conduct raids to check hoarding of edible oils,” a consumer said.

“Edible oils have now been priced at Rs 140-180 a litre depending on the quality. However, some greedy traders are selling it at higher prices citing demand and supply gap. Some traders are creating artificial shortage to earn quick money,” another consumer said.

Traders are charging Rs 170 for a Rs 140 oil packet. Furthermore, they threaten the consumers that the price would go up in coming days. With no option left, consumers are forced to buy the oil packets at exorbitant rates.

Irate over the unchecked price hike, many consumers have threatened to hit the streets if no steps were taken in this regard.

When contacted, block civil supply officer Niranjan Sahu said no raids have been conducted till now as there senior officials have not ordered any. “We will conduct raids and take necessary steps once senior officials ask us to do so,” informed Sahu.