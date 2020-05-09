Rayagada: Despite best efforts of a host of agencies to raise awareness on novel coronavirus, all seems to have fallen on deaf ears in Rayagada district.

After district collector Pramod Kumar Behera granted relaxation on lockdown restrictions given the green zone status of the district, beneficiaries gathered at public distribution system (PDS) counter of New Colony godown in this town and queued up from 4 am Saturday.

Some of the beneficiaries allegedly went as far as fighting among themselves.

After complaints were made by some conscious denizens, local administration deployed police on the spot to contain the situation.