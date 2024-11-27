Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik Wednesday said that the two words ‘socialist and secular’ should be part of the Preamble of Indian Constitution.

Patnaik said this a day after the Odisha Assembly witnessed pandemonium and was adjourned twice over alleged “insult” to the Constitution as two words ‘socialist and secular’ were missing in the replica of the Constitution which was on display near one of the entry points of the House.

“This a bad mistake. That shouldn’t be there. India is very much a secular country,” the former Chief Minister told reporters while replying to questions on the issue of missing words (socialist and secular) in the Preamble of the Constitution which was in display at the entry gate of the Assembly in Bhubaneswar.

BJD leaders had raised the issue in the Assembly Tuesday and created a ruckus demanding correction of the alleged mistake.

Referring to the BJD leaders allegation that missing of two words – socialist and secular – in the display of the Preamble at the Assembly entry gate, was an insult to the Constitution, Odisha’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling gave a clarification in the House Wednesday. He said that there is no point to disrespect the Constitution which is sacred for all.

“The Preamble is our pride and glory. We gave this preamble to ourselves 26 November 1949. We celebrate November 26 as our Constitution Day. The Constitution that is being displayed in the Assembly here is a heritage constitution. There should be no dispute over this.”

The minister said: “It was placed in the Odisha Assembly 21 November 2023 when Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik was the chief minister and the present opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik was the Speaker of the House. This sacred book also has the signature of people who framed the Constitution of India.”

PTI