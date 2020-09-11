Angul/Baripada: Family members, friends and local residents paid their last respects as they bade a tearful adieu Friday to two SOG commandos who died during an encounter with the Maoists. While Debasish Sethy (27) was from Angul district, Sudhir Kumar Tudu (28) belonged to Mayurbhanj district.

Both Debasish and Sudhir were injured in an exchange of fire with Maoists in a forest on the Kalahandi-Kandhamal border September 8. They breathed their last Thursday.

The mortal remains of Debasish arrived Thursday night in his hometown Angapada. Slogans of ‘Debasish Amar Rahe’, ‘Ama Matira Gauraba Debasish’ and ‘Tumaku Sahe Salaam’ filled the air in the village. His mortal remains were cremated with full State honour Friday morning.

Deputy Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Rajnikant Singh along with Athamallik MLA Ramesh Chandra Sai and former Athamallik MLA Sanjeeb Sahoo paid tributes to the slain jawan.

Sudhir was given a tearful adieu at his native place Sanabhadua village in Mayurbhanj. The bereaved family members were inconsolable due to their son’s untimely demise.

Several senior administrative and local police officials attended the cremations at both the places and paid their last respect to the martyrs.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had expressed his grief over the death of the two jawans Thursday. He also praised them for their bravery. The chief minister has instructed officials to extend immediate financial assistance to the families with Rs 10 lakh as insurance, Rs 16 lakh as ex-gratia including homestead land and job to the kins of the two slain SOG jawans.

PNN